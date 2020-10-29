LG K92 could be the best cheap 5G phone yet

Slowly but surely, phone manufacturers are starting to bring 5G capabilities to mid-range devices. What once may have been the domain of expensive flagship phones is now available in some form to people who’d rather not spend an arm and a leg to get 5G functionality. LG is the latest manufacturer to hop on the mid-range 5G train, today introducing the K92 5G.

The K92 5G seems to have all the trappings of a mid-range phone, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the spec sheet is a total bore. According to LG, the K92 5G will be outfitted with a Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display which features a punch hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

That selfie camera clocks in at 16MP, while the quad-camera around the back features a 64MP main lens, a 5MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor. In keeping with this big battery trend we’ve seen in mid-range phones lately, the K92 comes outfitted with a relatively hefty 4,000mAh battery. When you consider the FHD+ display and the somewhat underpowered Snapdragon 690 that battery has to power, we can probably expect it to last some time on a full charge.

LG says that the battery is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology, and that the phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All in all, the K92 sounds like a decent phone for those who want 5G functionality without spending a ton of cash, as the starting price of the K92 5G is $359.

The phone will be available at AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and US Cellular, but at the moment, we don’t have any solid word on availability, with LG only saying that the phone will be available at those three carriers “shortly.”