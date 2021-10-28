LG CineBeam PF610P LED FHD projector is a portable home theater

LG has introduced a portable LED projector designed to offer a home theater experience anywhere users feel like watching their favorite movies, including in the backyard on warm summer nights. The CineBeam PF610P model features a full HD resolution and a fairly small, minimalist design at a price point that is comfortable enough for most consumers looking to upgrade their home theater experience.

Though the new CineBeam model doesn’t feature 4K, LG claims its home projector offers “striking clarity” combined with the longevity of an LED light source; consumers can expect a lifespan of around 30,000 hours, according to the company. The PF610P was designed for home entertainment that isn’t restricted to one room in the house, offering a low weight of 3.7lbs combined with a compact form factor at 8.9- x 7.6- x 2.7-inches.

Connectivity options are fairly standard for a portable projector, including a standard 3.5mm audio jack, two HDMI ports, and two USB-A ports. Consumers can connect a keyboard, mouse, or gamepad through the USB ports for use with the included web browser and other apps that support these inputs. The PF610P is powered by LG’s webOS 5.0, which provides access to all of the major streaming services (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.), as well as some smaller streaming platforms like Funimation and Redbox.

The new CineBeam model can project images up to 120-inches with a four-channel LED light source, 1,000 ANSI lumens of brightness for use in less-than-dark ambient environments, and 4 Corner Keystone that adjusts the projected picture’s angle to keep it proportional regardless of the device’s angle. The inclusion of a 1.195 throw ratio makes it possible to place the PF610P fairly close to the surface on which the image is projected.

Other features include Bluetooth for connecting the CineBeam to wireless audio devices, Dolby Atmos support, HDR10 support, support for 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, HDCP2.2, screen sharing via MiraCast, AirPlay 2 for casting content from Apple devices, DLNA content sharing, dual 3-watt built-in speakers, and standard remote control.

Though there are other home projectors on the market that bring more to the table in terms of connectivity, resolution, and features with around the same price point, LG’s new CineBeam model is notable because of its small form factor.

Consumers looking for the best home theater experience should consider spending a bit more for a 4K model with more features (the BenQ TK810 is one solid example at only a slightly higher price), but those who want the option to easily move their projector from room to room may find the PF610P a satisfying compromise between features and portability.

The LG CineBeam PF610P is available now through the company’s website and LG authorized retailers for $849.99 USD.