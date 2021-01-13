LG CineBeam HU810P 4K laser projector brings the theater experience home

LG has introduced a new high-end projector for home theater enthusiasts: the new 4K CineBeam HU810P. This laser projector is designed, according to LG, to provide ‘an authentic movie theater experience’ at home, a particularly welcomed effort in light of the continued theater closures in many places. Among other things, the projector can adapt to the ambient lighting in the room.

The new LG CineBeam model is bright with 2,700 ANSI lumens and can be used in a ‘typically lit’ living room in addition to a dedicated entertainment room. Viewers are treated to 97-percent DCI-P3 color space and have multiple viewing modes to choose from, including Dark Room Mode and Bright Room Mode, each with self-explanatory names.

Joining the two modes is Adaptive Contrast, which enables the projector to auto-adjust each video frame to ensure the contrast is optimized. Likewise, LG says it has packed TruMotion Mode and Real Cinema Mode in order to project movies the way they were intended to be viewed — this is possible by tweaking the frame rate to 24Hz.

TruMotion, as the name indicates, works to produce smooth and natural movements during fast-paced scenes. In addition to its 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, the projector also sports support for multiple HDR formats like HDR10 and HLG, plus there’s Dynamic Tone Mapping.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 + eARC and wireless for streaming content from other devices using Bluetooth. The model runs LG webOS 5.0 and includes support for Screen Share and AirPlay 2. The new CineBeam likewise offers vertical/horizontal lens shift and 1.6x zoom.

Pricing and availability are unclear at this time.