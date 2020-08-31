LG CineBeam 4K UHD smart projector can adjust to the room’s brightness

If you’ve always wanted a large screen in your living room but never had the space or the budget for a gigantic flat screen (or curved) TV, a laser projector has always been a potential alternative. That is until you realize that, unlike a TV, projectors are often at the mercy of the amount of the light in the room. Of you’d have to either darken the room or max out the projector’s brightness, often manually and with much inconvenience. Not anymore, promises LG, with its new 4K CineBeam projector that adds some smarts to do all that for you.

We don’t always control the weather outside and we sometimes have no choice about the lighting inside. When the urge to watch a movie hits, day or night, LG’s new laser projector, model HU810P, promises it can adjust its settings to accommodate your needs rather than the other way around. That’s thanks not just to its maximum 2,700 lumens of brightness but also to a two-fold Adaptive Picture Pro tech.

Iris Mode detects the amount of light in the room and selects between a dark room mode or bright room mode to adjust the settings as needed. Adaptive Contrast, on the other hand, makes adjustments per frame of the video being played in order to have the best contrast when the scenes themselves get dark.

More than just a projector you can throw your media at from wired or wireless sources, the new LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector is also a smart projector in its own right. Running on webOS, the same operating system that LG’s smart TVs run on, the project directly supports a wide range of streaming services, like Disney+ and YouTube. Like its latest smart TVs, it also supports Apple’s devices via AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector model HU810P boasts of 3840×2160 pixels and support for wireless audio via WiSA and Bluetooth. Availability details are still coming and LG will virtually demo the entertainment device at its IFA 2020 exhibit.