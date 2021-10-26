LG Chromebook might make its debut in a few months

Chromebook shipments have skyrocketed in the past year and a half, thanks or no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work and schooling. Unsurprisingly, there are a few manufacturers that are now trying to capitalize on that newfound popularity of the platform before demand dries up. Of all the PC makers, however, LG has been noticeably absent on that scene for years, but that might be changing now that the existence of a certain LG Chromebook has been sighted.

This wouldn’t be LG’s first brush with Chrome OS. In 2014, it launched the LG Chromebase, the first of its kind to put Google’s young platform on an all-in-one computer with a large 21.5-inch screen. Since then, however, Chrome OS has never become a thing for LG, and the company has never launched a laptop-form Chromebook at all.

Chrome Unboxed is quite excited to have spotted the mention of an “LG Chromebook” in a Bluetooth SIG filing. The name alone is already telling, pointing to form factor. Unfortunately, that’s all that’s available at the moment, leaving the door open to speculation and wishful thinking.

This LG Chromebook could, for example, be branded as an LG Gram Chromebook, which would be a good fit for the company’s thin and light laptops. That would also imply that it would be powered by an Intel CPU, a processor that LG has had plenty of experience with. The device might also target the budget market, which is a safer bet for a relative newcomer to the Chromebook space.

LG’s return to Chrome OS is perhaps perfectly timed within the context of current trends in the personal computing space. The company also has plenty of opportunities to break into a new market after its withdrawal from the mobile race. With CES 2022 expected to become a big return to in-person events, it’s also a perfect time for LG to reveal its comeback with its first-ever Chromebook.