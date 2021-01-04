LG Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display bends and vibrates

LG might not be at the forefront of mobile display tech the way Samsung has been with its flexible phone screen but it is definitely bragging about its innovations on bigger displays. What better time to flaunt those than CES 2021, even if people won’t exactly be able to see first-hand the glory of LG’s unconventional panels. It has already teased its large transparent OLED and now it is flaunting a large gaming-oriented display that can bend to a curve and emit sound even when it has no speakers.

OK, it actually does have a speaker but not in the conventional sense. Just as smartphones have started to embrace “in-display speakers”, LG is using the same technology to put a 0.6mm thin film exciter to make the display vibrate and produce sound. In effect, this would almost make it seem like the sound is coming from people and objects displayed on the screen, or at least LG claims.

That isn’t its only trick, though. As the name says, the 48-inch OLED screen can turn from a flat screen and bend to a 1,000R curved display as needed. LG suggests that bingers might prefer a flat surface to watch on while gamers will prefer a more cinematic curved experience. Then again, TV makers like LG have also been pushing curved TVs to non-gamers for the same cinematic reasons anyway.

LG is clearly aiming for gamers with the Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED screen, though. That’s thanks to features like variable refresh rates of 40 to 120 Hz and 0.1 ms response times. The company also promises that this screen is designed and developed for eye comfort, a critical feature for long periods of gaming.

The LG Display 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED or CSO will be on display at the virtual CES 2021, joining its large transparent OLED display and probably a few rollable ones as well. When it plans to make this gaming display commercially available, it still hasn’t disclosed but it will undoubtedly cost a pretty penny.