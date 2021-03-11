LG Android 11 update – which phones will get it and when

There was a time when LG would boast to be one of if not the first in line to put out a new phone with the latest Android version or at least update its existing products as soon as possible. The company seems to be having a little of bit trouble catching up these days, as many of its latest phones remain on a version of Android released two years ago. That’s not to say that LG has been sitting on these updates and has finally revealed its timetable for a handful of phones getting Android 11 this year.

LG only got to start its beta testing for Android 11 in December last year and that was only for one phone model in one country. The LG Velvet 5G would finally get the update but it was so far available only in South Korea. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G would actually be the first outside the company’s home market to get updated to Android 11, arriving in the US less than two weeks ago.

LG’s German site now reveals which phones in the region are expected to also get the Android 11 update. While these may apply only to units distributed in Germany, it does suggest the general timeline for all other LG phones. Regardless, the dates aren’t exactly that reassuring.

The rollout for the LG Velvet 5G will last until April 2021 but the 4G model, which was launched later with a different chipset, won’t be getting its update until the third quarter of the year. The eccentric LG WING will have to wait even later until Q4 2021 while the LG G8X and LG G8S, both launched in 2019, will get updated around Q2 and Q3, respectively.

These are definitely long waiting times from a manufacturer that was once at the top of its Android game. Almost ironically, the page’s FAQ extols the importance of keeping phones up-to-date and how LG’s innovative technologies try to delay making phones obsolete, both of which presume that timely updates are available as soon as possible in the first place.