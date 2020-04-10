LG 2020 NanoCell lineup brings 8K and 4K LCD TV to the US

It may sound a bit wrong or inappropriate but recent events may have been the break that the home entertainment and consumer electronics markets have direly needed for the past years. Streaming subscriptions and product sales have gone up as people prepare to get locked up inside their homes for days even weeks. It is, of course, an opportune time for companies like LG to launch new products, like a dozen new NanoCell LCD TVs following LG’s rollout of its OLED TV lineup last month.

Some may say that the battle between LCD and OLED screens has practically ended with OLED emerging as the winner. LCD technology, however, still has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to brightness and price. LG’s NanoCell brand even adds a layer of one nanometer-sized particles, hence the name, to filter out impurities in light.

Marketing aside, the 2020 NanoCell TVs offer a selection of sizes, resolutions, and, of course, price tags, to meet a wide range of consumer needs. Right at the very top is the 8K Nano99 Series (75 and 65 inches) which almost has one foot down in LG OLED TV territory. That’s thanks to its α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor 8K and Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) features.

Just a step down are the 4K NanoCell TVs that still boast of high-end features despite the lower resolution. The α (Alpha) 7 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor, for example, uses that oh so popular machine learning and AI to dynamically adjust video and audio output depending on what’s playing. This group is made up of 10 models with sizes ranging from 49 inches at the lowest all the way up to a massive 86 inches.

• 8K Nano99 75NANO99UNA – 75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal), $4,999, Available in May

• 8K Nano99 65NANO99UNA – 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $3,499, Available in June

• 4K Nano90 86NANO90UNA – 86-inch class (85.5 inches diagonal), $3,299, Available Now

• 4K Nano90 75NANO90UNA – 75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal), $2,499, Available in May

• 4K Nano90 65NANO90UNA – 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $1,499, Available in May

• 4K Nano90 55NANO90UNA – 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), $1,049, Available in April

• 4K Nano85 75NANO85UNA – 75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal), Price TBA, Available September

• 4K Nano85 65NANO85UNA – 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $1,199, Available in April

• 4K Nano85 55NANO85 – 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), $849, Available in May

• 4K Nano85 49NANO85UNA – 49-inch class (48.5 inches diagonal), $649, Available Now

• 4K Nano81 65NANO81ANA – 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $899, Available in April

• 4K Nano81 55NANO81ANA – 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), $599, Available in May

All of LG’s new NanoCell TVs share a few traits in common, like that slightly ironic Filmmaker Mode. They are also smart TVs in their own right with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa residing inside and the webOS platform offering video streaming services at the push of a button.