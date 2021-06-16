Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad workstations and dock offer pros a hybrid setup

Lenovo has introduced the latest versions of its ThinkPad P-Series workstation laptops, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 dock and new ThinkVision monitor for professionals who want both portability and the option to work at a desk. These new workstation laptops offer professionals the latest NVIDIA hardware, 11th-generation Intel Core and Xeon CPU options, and more.

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkPad P1, P15, and P17 mobile workstations, as well as the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock and the ThinkVision P34w-20 monitor. The laptops offer the performance and features professionals need to get serious work done while away from the office. When at a desk, the laptops can be easily connected to the new dock and monitor for a more comfortable hybrid setup.

The new fourth-generation ThinkPad P1 workstation gives consumers multiple hardware options, including the latest Intel Xeon and Core processors, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, or the RTX A5000 GPUs, as well as up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz non-ECC and ECC memory. Likewise, consumers can get up to a 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. These are joined by a top-firing Dolby Atmos speaker system, a 16-inch 16:10 display in QHD+ and UHD+ resolutions, and a 1080p webcam.

Joining the latest P1 workstation is the second-generation P15 and P17 options with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Ultra HD OLED displays. Both models come with Intel Xeon and Intel Core processors, as well as up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU and up to a 6TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. Unlike the P1, buyers can get up to 128GB of DDR4 3200MHz non-ECC and ECC memory.

The new workstations can be paired with Lenovo’s new ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which supports up to four 4K/60Hz display or one 8K/30Hz monitor. Buyers can expect up to 100W of dynamic power charging, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, 1 USB-C port, and four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (one always-on) in addition to the Thunderbolt 4 port. This model also packs support for gigabit Ethernet, an Ethernet port, passthrough support, two Kensington lock slots, and a 135W power adapter.

Rounding out the new products is the ThinkVision P34w extra-wide monitor designed for professionals. This 34-inch display has a curved design and a 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution with wide viewing angles and the promise of true-to-life colors. This model sports 99-percent sRGB delta E<2 colors, Natural Low Blue Light tech, and USB-C single-cable connectivity offering up to 100W of power.

The monitor is suitable for graphics professionals and others who require advanced features; there’s an Extreme Mode, for example, with a 4ms response time, as well as a 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 3M:1 dynamic contrast ratio, two integrated speakers, 109ppi, HDR, and anti-glare coating.

Other features include a USB hub, a variety of video connectivity options like DisplayPort and HDMI, tilt and swivel support, cable management features, and VESA mount compatibility.

The new ThinkPad P1, P15, and P17 will be available in July starting at $2,099 USD, $1,749 USD, and $1,770 USD respectively. The new Thunderbolt 4 dock will arrive some time this fall for $419 USD, while the ThinkVision P34w-20 monitor will be priced at $899 USD.