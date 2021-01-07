Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a clever 27-inch rotating all-in-one PC

Lenovo may have a whole range of new IdeaPad notebooks today, but it’s a fresh all-in-one, the Yoga AIO 7, that has caught our eye at CES 2021. Centered around a 27-inch 4K display, the newest Yoga model can flip its screen around by 90-degrees for portrait use.

If you’re casting content from a smarten or other mobile device, which the Yoga AIO 7 supports wirelessly, that will rotate automatically when you flip the screen around. The panel itself runs at 3840 x 2,160 resolution, with a DCI-P3 IPS screen.

Inside, there’s a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 4600H processors, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphic. Storage is up to 1TB of PCIe SSD and up to 2TB of HDD, while memory is up to 32GB of DDR4.

Connectivity includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on the wireless side. There’s also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and a combo audio jack on the side, while a further two USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and an ethernet port are on the back. A USB 2.0 Type-C port is on the top.

The rotating screen isn’t the only unusual feature. Lenovo has also thrown in a removable 5-megapixel IR camera, for example, and the Yoga AIO 7 will also play nicely with your laptop. Plug it in via USB-C, and you’ll be able to easily share files and storage between the two, dragging and dropping content while charging the notebook at the same time.

Finally, there’s hands-free Amazon Alexa support using the built-in microphone array. Lenovo has fitted twin 5W speakers with JBL tuning.

Now for the bad news. While the Yoga AIO 7 will go on sale in “select markets” come February, from $1,599, right now North America isn’t on that list. Consider us a little jealous.