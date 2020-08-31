Lenovo Yoga 9i and IdeaPad Slim 9i are a luxe vision of next-gen notebooks

Lenovo has revealed its new flagship consumer notebooks, with the Yoga 9i and IdeaPad Slim 9i offering 2-in-1 convertible and laptop options that pair performance with portability. Replacing the old Yoga C940 series from last year, the Lenovo Yoga 9i will offer next-gen Intel processors and up to 18 hours of battery life.

There’ll be 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes, each using a 360-degree hinge and a CNC machined metal casing. The 14-inch model will be offered either in all-metal in Mica finish, or as a Shadow Black version with a real leather cover. Open that version up, and there’s an edge-to-edge glass palm rest with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the glass, along with a Smart Sensor Touchpad with haptic feedback.

Inside will be new Intel Core processors, and Intel Xe-based graphics. There’ll be up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Screen options will include up to a 4K IPS touchscreen, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance and 500 nits of brightness. A silo on the side will hold an active stylus, with a new elastomer nib for more natural digital inking. 15 seconds of charging will be enough for around 40 minutes of use.

The 15.6-inch Yoga 9i, meanwhile, is all-metal, and comes in Slate Grey. It’ll be offered with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i9 HK-series processor an dup to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics. There’ll be up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, and up to a 4K IPS touchscreen with the same DisplayHDR 400 and brightness as the smaller model.

Both have WiFi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.0, with the 14-inch expected to offer up to 18 hours of battery and the 15-inch up to 13 hours. The hinge has a rotating Dolby Atmos sound bar, and there’s Dolby Vision and 4K upscaling support; with the lid open, always-listening mics support Alexa triggering. There’s a sliding privacy shutter for the webcam.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 on the 14-inch Yoga 9i, and two Thunderbolt 3 on the 15.6-inch Yoga 9i. Pricing will kick off from $1,399 for the 14-inch and from $1,799 for the 15.6-inch when they go on sale in time for the holidays.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i

Known as the Yoga Slim 9i outside of North America, the IdeaPad Slim 9i will be the laptop version of the Yoga 9i. It has a 14-inch display – offering up to 4K VESA DisplayHDR 400 IPS touch and 500 nits of brightness options – and Dolby Atmos dual front-facing speakers. It’s 13.9m thick and weighs as little as 2.64 pounds.

Battery life is up to 20 hours – with the Full HD model – and there’s Rapid Charge Express support. Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6. There’ll be next-gen Intel Core processors and Intel Xe graphics, with up to 16GB of LDDR4X memory and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

As with the Yoga 9i, there’ll be a leather cover bonded to the Shadow Black metal frame, and a one-piece glass edge-to-edge palm rest with haptic feedback for the oversized trackpad. Expect it to arrive in time for the holidays, priced from $1,599.