Lenovo Yoga 7i and Yoga 6 flexible laptops arrive with Amazon Alexa

Lenovo has introduced two new laptop models in its flexible Yoga line, both packing Amazon Alexa straight out of the box. The Lenovo Yoga 7i and Yoga 6 laptops feature the 360-degree hinges users have come to expect from these flexible notebooks, as well as Intel and AMD processors (depending on model), WiFi 6 connectivity, slim bezels, a fabric lid cover, and more.

Yoga 7i 14″ and 15.6″

The most notable models introduced by Lenovo today for the North America market is the Yoga 7i offered in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes. This model is an update from the existing Yoga C740 model, representing the company’s switch to a new name for the series. Users can expect some notable changes, including bezels that have shrunk by 20-percent.

As mentioned, these laptops feature Amazon’s Alexa, giving consumers access to voice control from their laptops. The Yoga 7i series features a two-in-one design, meaning the display can be folded back for different form factors, plus there’s Dolby Vision with multiple display options, including the 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. The laptops come with a Full HD touchscreen that Lenovo says includes wide viewing angles.

Lenovo says its Yoga 7i models will be available with the latest-generation Intel processors, as well as larger 70Whr batteries compared to the previous model’s 60Whr cells. The laptops include front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, an ‘optimized intelligent’ cooling system, and flip-to-boot functionality.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ and 15.6″ models will be available in Dark Moss and Slate Gray colors starting this November.

Yoga 6

In addition, Lenovo has introduced its new Yoga 6 model featuring a classy fabric-covered lid alongside AMD Ryzen processors and a flexible two-in-one design. According to Lenovo, this is the first generation of its consumer-tier flexible laptop featuring a ‘unique hybrid design,’ which means that it is made of metal but includes soft elements, namely the fabric cover.

Gadgets made classier with the inclusion of fabric has become trendy as of late, though some consumers remain skeptical about its long-term durability on a laptop versus something like a smart speaker. The blue fabric aside, the Yoga 6 has the same two-in-one design as other Yoga laptops, meaning users can fold the display back for a tablet-like functionality, among other things.

This model likewise has front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 60Whr battery offering 18 hours of battery life, a Full HD 13.3-inch display with 300 nits brightness, plus there’s a backlit keyboard.

Other features include a webcam shutter for privacy and a fingerprint sensor for extra security, up to the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Buyers can get an optional stylus for writing and drawing on the laptop when it is converted into tablet mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available starting in October.