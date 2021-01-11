Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable tablet transforms into a laptop

If you find yourself in need of both a laptop and a tablet with an emphasis on portability, Lenovo has you covered with its new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, a tablet that can rapidly transform into a laptop-like device for those times you’re stationed at a desk. The X12 Detachable features a 12.3-inch screen and stylus for taking notes, presentations, and anything else you may do during the workday.

This new addition to the ‘X’ line offers a different type of experience for those who often switch between their tablet and laptop, reducing the burden for those who often work away from their desks. The X12 Detachable features a 12.3-inch tablet that quickly detaches from the keyboard; it includes a built-in kickstand to prop up the display when in ‘laptop’ arrangement.

Lenovo notes that its 2-in-1 detachable is more powerful than a dedicated tablet, offering the level of durability and security many have come to expect from the ThinkPad line. Users can expect up to the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro quad-core processor, Intel Iris X graphics, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage.

The 4.2Whr battery provides a run time of up to around 10 hours; the device uses a USB-C charger and includes rapid charging support. Other features include a 5MP front camera with hybrid IR and a privacy shutter, while the back of the tablet has an 8MP camera. The device features a single Thunderbolt 4 port and USB 3.2 USB-C dock.

The 12.3-inch display has a Full HD+ resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection. Joining the display are dual-array microphones, a fingerprint sensor, dTPM 2.0 chip, Kensington lock, and support for Lenovo’s Precision Pro and Digital Pen styluses.

Connectivity is expansive with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Nano SIM slot for connection to LTE services. Rounding out the features is NFC, a combo audio jack, 1.67lbs weight, and 14.5mm profile including the keyboard.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available in January with a starting price of $1,149 USD.