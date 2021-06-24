Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 arrives with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics

Computers are getting smarter and more powerful and the demands on workers who use them are also growing. Long gone are the days when computers, even laptops, were just glorified typewriters and everyone can always use some powerful specs that these devices have to offer. Of course, not everyone has the same needs or budget, and Lenovo’s newest models for its ThinkPad line of laptops and ThinkVision monitors try to offer the combination of features that will meet your needs and resources.

At the top of the line is, of course, Lenovo’s ThinkPad Extreme, now at its fourth generation. The Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 4 packs not only Intel’s most powerful Core i9 mobile processor but also manages to crap NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX graphics for laptops. The 16-inch laptop can go up to a 4K display and 64GB of DDR4 RAM for any content creation or consumption need, while its suite of security features, from a fingerprint reader to a camera shutter, makes it perfect for confidential professional work.

Not everyone, however, might need all that power and the newest members of the Lenovo ThinkPad L family try to offer a middle ground. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 10 brings an AMD Ryzen processor to the company’s convertible laptop line for the very first time and can team up with an optional Integrated Pen to utilize that power for creating digital content. The ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 offers a more traditional laptop experience that boasts no-frills productivity with 10.8 hours of battery life.

If one laptop screen isn’t enough, the Lenovo ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor can go with you anywhere, and its USB-C ports make cable management a breeze. For your home or office workstation, the 23.8-inch FHD ThinkVision T24m-20 expands your virtual workspace while reducing the need for extraneous hubs with its built-in USB-C docking solution.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 goes for sale in August to a whopping 2,099 EUR ($2,500). The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 will also join it that month with starting prices of 749 EUR ($890) and 649 EUR ($770), respectively. In the third quarter of the year, Lenovo will launch the ThinkVision M15 Mobile Monitor for 229 EUR ($270) and the ThinkVision T24m-20 for 299 EUR ($360).