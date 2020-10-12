Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise arrives in striking Abyss Blue

Lenovo has introduced a new enterprise-tier Chromebook that packs a familiar ThinkPad design, but with one obvious exception: it features a striking Abyss Blue color instead of the typical black shade we’ve come to expect from the ThinkPad line. The new ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook packs the design of a ThinkPad, the flexibility of a Yoga laptop, and the lightweight Chrome OS alongside features tailored specifically for enterprise customers.

Chromebooks are, of course, primarily web-based laptops that are ideal for users who want rapid boot speeds, long battery life, and the ability to access web apps. The early days of Chrome OS were filled with tiny, inexpensive notebooks primarily only useful to young kids who need to finish their homework remotely, but those days are gone and Chromebooks have become increasingly more sophisticated.

The new ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise model is designed to offer businesses durability; the 360-degree hinge makes it possible to rotate the display back to use the laptop as a tablet; and beyond that, the model works with Google Chrome Enterprise. Lenovo explains that it built the new C13 Chromebook model for front-line workers, among others.

This model packs up to the AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Series mobile processors that have been optimized for Chromebooks, plus there are multiple hardware options to meet different needs. Customers can, for example, get the C13 Yoga with a slim-bezel 13.3-inch display, a garaged pen for taking notes or sketching, and a world-facing camera for rapidly capturing snapshots while working.

Other C13 Yoga specs include a pair of USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a webcam with built-in privacy shutter, 15.5mm thickness, and a sub-3.3lbs weight. Lenovo emphasizes the webcam, dual microphones, and dual stereo speakers in particular, pointing out that they’re suited for the remote working environment that has rapidly taken over the majority of the workforce.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise will be available to order in the near future with a starting price of $579 USD.