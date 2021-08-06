Lenovo Tab P12 Pro might actually be worthy of its name

There are very few notable Android tablets in the market these days, and most of those have Samsung’s name on them. Lenovo, however, comes a close second has launched quite a number of slates that range from cheap to eccentric. Premium tablets with the Lenovo brand, however, are far and few in between, but it seems that this will be the year that it actually launches not one but two such tablets. Following the Yoga Pad 13, Lenovo is apparently ready to launch the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro that, unlike its predecessor, could actually be a pro tablet this time around.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro last year is actually “Pro” only in name. Running on a Snapdragon 730G that, despite the name, doesn’t support 5G, the tablet has telltale specs of a mid-range device. The Lenovo Yoga Pad 13 announced just last June nearly matches the criteria but comes up half a step short with its Snapdragon 870 processor.

According to an entry on Google’s Play Console, a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is coming to fix that small flaw. It will run on a Snapdragon 888 5G with 8GB of RAM and probably 128GB or 256GB of storage. The display resolution is noted to be 2560×1600, but the screen size is not mentioned.

It could be an 11-inch panel, which is probably one of the better specs of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. The listing does include an image of the tablet, but it looks pretty similar to the Tab P11 Pro, suggesting that it might just be a placeholder. It is also listed as running Android 11 out of the box.

The appearance of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro might mean that it is just around the corner. Its predecessor debuted in late August, adding fuel to that speculation. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was slated to be a more accessible alternative to the iPad Pro, but this year’s tablet might be a better competitor considering its specs.