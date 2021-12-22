Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is ready for Android 12L beta in the US

Last-minute shopping is upon us and, right on time, Lenovo has finally made its 2021 premium Android tablet available in new markets, including the US. Going beyond specs and features, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro might be a worthwhile gift for someone knee-deep in Android app development. Why? Because the model has the distinction as being the first — and so far only — device outside of the Pixel with official Android 12L development support.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

On its own, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a formidable Android tablet built for both work and play. Granted, it doesn’t have the highest possible specs, but it still offers some of the best features in Android tablets to date. Case in point? This model closely mirrors the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, but it might even beat it in some aspects.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a slight step up from the Galaxy Tab S7+’s Snapdragon 865. The 12.6-inch screen is also larger but has a lower pixel density at only 2560×1600. The P12 Pro definitely has the edge in battery size with a whopping 10,200mAh slab that can charge quickly at 45W.

Lenovo also gives its premier 2021 tablet the same capabilities and accessories expected from a laptop alternative, including the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 that’s included in the box, as well as the 2-in-1 keyboard that needs to be purchased separately. Given those features, the tablet is clearly aimed at more than just entertainment, though more consumers than just office workers will benefit from it.

Android 12L Beta

A few months back, Google surprisingly revealed an upcoming Android 12 “feature drop” focused primarily on large screens. These include tablets, foldables, and even Android apps running on Chromebooks. While it seems to be a prime opportunity to launch a Pixel Tablet, Google has instead opted to partner with Lenovo on this effort.

Though it’ll eventually make its way to other devices, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is the first slate compatible with the early releases of Android 12L, at least as far non-Pixel devices go. Though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also mentioned during the Android 12L announcement, there has been no word on beta images for the foldable. In contrast, Lenovo provides instructions on how to install developer images onto the device.

This makes the Tab P12 Pro something of interest for Android app developers who are focused on tablets or getting ahead with Android 12L. At a discounted $629.99 price tag, however, the Galaxy Tab S7+ does undercut Lenovo’s new model a bit. Not everyone is a fan of Samsung’s products, though, and the Tab P12 Pro offers US buyers a worthy alternative.