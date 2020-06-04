Lenovo quietly releases smaller 11″ Chromebook 3 budget laptop

A week after rolling out the larger variant, Lenovo is back with a smaller, cheaper version of its new Chromebook 3. This model features an 11.6-inch display, making it smaller and more portable than its larger 14-inch sibling. With the smaller size comes a smaller price tag, as well, making this an interesting model for buyers in need of a simple, cheap notebook.

In late May, Lenovo released the 14-inch Chromebook 3, an update from its previous Chromebook S340. This week, the company is back with another variant of this, one that features an 11-inch 1366 x 768 anti-glare 250 nits display. The laptop is about what you’d expect for a budget-tier Chromebook — it packs an Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage.

The Chromebook 3 11″ model features a 180-degree hinge and a unique two-tone design on the lid that sets the model apart from Lenovo’s past Chromebooks. In addition to the 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, this model has a number of ports, including two USB-C, two USB 3.1 Gen 1, a microSD card reader, lock slot, and combo audio jack.

The laptop’s 42Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of run time on a charge, according to Lenovo, which has kept the weight low at just under 2.5lbs. Rounding out the Chromebook 3 11″ features is a 720p webcam and two 2-watt speakers.

Is the laptop going to blow you away? No. But it is a decent little notebook for the $230 price tag, the kind of thing you’d rather have stolen on campus than your larger, more expensive main laptop. If you’re in the market for a cheap, portable machine that can be used to browse the web, chat, and type documents, the Chromebook 3 will work just fine.