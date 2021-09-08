Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook adds a bigger option to popular 2-in-1

It’s time for Lenovo’s annual Tech World event, and, of course, it has plenty of new products to show off. Those range from its Yoga line of Windows-powered laptops to a variety of Android tablets. One new device that stands out is the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, a.k.a. the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 in other markets. More than just the only Chrome OS device on the new list, it also gives Lenovo’s popular 2-in-1 tablet a spec upgrade and, for better or worse, a matching price bump.

The 10.1-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet made waves in the Chromebook market for its accessible price and portability. Despite the rather middling specs, the 2-in-1 tablet had enough muscle to get through basic computing tasks and some entertainment on the side. It also came with a keyboard cover for that $250 price tag, further endearing it to Chrome OS users.

Some, however, wanted to do more with the Chromebook Duet but were hampered by that same portable size and mid-range specs. This year, Lenovo is giving its customers another choice with the Chromebook Duet 5 that bumps up everything. The 13.3-inch OLED screen, for example, has enough space for all your work and content, which also means a bigger and more comfortable keyboard cover. Unfortunately, the resolution does get a bit of a downgrade to 1920×1080.

Some will also consider the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute processor to be an upgrade, especially if paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of sadly eMMC storage. The IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now also has double the number of USB-C ports speakers, now at two and four, respectively. The 2-in-1’s 42Whr battery is advertised to last around 15 hours, but battery life estimates are always more generous than they are in real life.

Given these specs, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5/IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has a significantly higher price tag when it arrives in October. That $429.99, however, will still include the keyboard cover and stand, while the pen is, again, an additional purchase.