Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebooks, Mobile Monitor embrace the hybrid lifestyle

After being forced to work or study from their homes, workers and students have started to adopt what has been called a hybrid lifestyle. This new buzzword simply puts a name to what many have already been doing before the pandemic, working or studying in whatever location possible without being tied to desks in the office or at home. To cater to this new generation of computer users, Lenovo is announcing several new products, including two Chromebooks and a portable USB-C monitor, for people with unlimited places to work but with limited budgets.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad has always been a brand associated with making “smart” purchases, meaning buying products that fit one’s means without compromising too much. One might not even consider the 14-inch IdeaPad 5i Chromebook much of a compromise with its 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of LDPDDR4 RAM, and FHD screen. This more traditional laptop is aimed at students and workers with a preference for Chrome OS, Google’s cloud-centric operating system that is as mobile and untethered as them.

For even more flexibility, the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a 13.3-inch FHD screen that can fold backward to meet every need. Powered by the same Intel Core i5-1135G7 and with support for an optional Lenovo Digital Pen, the convertible 2-in-1 transforms from a productivity machine to a creativity engine to an entertainment powerhouse in a blink of an eye. Buyers can even opt for an OLED panel for better outdoor readability.

Some hybrid workers don’t even need a laptop and can work and live from their phones. The Lenovo L15 USB-C Mobile Monitor offers them a large 15.6-inch 1920×1080 screen to better enjoy their content or present their ideas on the go without having to carry around a heavy laptop. Users should note that that monitor doesn’t come with its own power source, but, fortunately, it supports power passthrough, so you can power both the screen and your phone in one go.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, a.k.a. the Lenovo Flex 5i-13 Chromebook, will be available this month for 399 EUR ($475) while the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, which will be called the Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook in North America, launches in July for the same price. The Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor, on the other hand, will arrive much later in September for 229 EUR ($275).