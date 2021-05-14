Lenovo Go accessory brand launched for hybrid work arrangements

Last year saw many office workers find themselves working mostly from home. Even as restrictions get lifted, however, some businesses have embraced arrangements that have employees working remotely most or some of the time. This kind of hybrid workspaces and arrangements also require more flexible tools to keep up with ever-changing situations. That’s why Lenovo is now launching a new brand of accessories designed exactly for that but, of course, these Lenovo Go products are pretty much just new faces in an already saturated PC accessory market.

That said, each of the new Lenovo Go devices does have some special feature. The Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, for example, not only boasts of a 20,000 mAh battery, it can also output power at 65W. That’s enough not just for USB-C laptops but also for three devices charging at the same time.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse, on the other hand, does more than just connect to three devices, not simultaneously, of course. It can be charged from a USB-C cable or, perhaps more conveniently, from any Qi wireless charger.

Lenovo also teased audio solutions that are still coming later this year. One of those, at least based on the new Lenovo Go landing page, is a pair of over-ear cups headphones. This accessory promises to make online meetings less stressful with some form of noise cancellation.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse will be available starting June for the price of $59.99. Likewise, the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank is launching next month, carrying a $89.99 price tag. Those might just be the tip of the iceberg, however, as Lenovo Go’s website seems to also tease speakers and earphones that may be coming soon as well.