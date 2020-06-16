Lenovo Flex 5G Ultra Wideband laptop arrives at Verizon this week

During CES 2020, Lenovo took the wraps off its new Flex 5G, a laptop offering the next-generation of mobile connectivity. For buyers in the US, the model is launching in conjunction with Verizon, which will offer the model through its website with a payment plan option. The model will also be arriving in a number of other markets, including the UK and China, with 5G support for various local providers.

Lenovo boasts that its Flex 5G is the world’s first PC featuring support for 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. The model features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and support for Verizon’s 5G network in the US; the carrier is offering it under its first 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan. Assuming it is purchased outright, the Flex 5G costs $1,399.99; consumers can also pay $58.33/month for 24 months as a device payment plan.

The Lenovo Flex 5G features a 14-inch wide-angle touchscreen display, 2-in-1 hinge, and Dolby Atmos audio. The ultrabook is highly portable for use on the road, offering up to 24 hours of run time before needing to be recharged. The model runs Windows 10 and includes a built-in IR webcam for use with Windows Hello.

The big benefit here is the 5G connectivity, enabling professionals to stay connected to high-speed Internet while on the train, bus, in a hotel, or anywhere their work takes them. The laptop is able to switch between 4G LTE and 5G networks, including low-band and Ultra Wideband, as well as WiFi, for a seamless connectivity experience. At this point in time, the Ultra Wideband service is only available in ‘parts of’ 35 US cities.

Assuming you’re an existing Verizon Wireless customer, you can add the 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan to your existing account for $30 per month, otherwise, it will cost $90 per month. With this, users get unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband and hotspot, as well as unlimited 4K video streaming. When the user is on the 4G LTE network, however, the hotspot data is capped at 15GB and the video streaming is limited to 720p resolution.

The Lenovo Flex 5G laptop will be available to order through the Verizon Wireless website starting on June 18.