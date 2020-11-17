LEGO Super Mario opens the floodgates with new sets, character packs, and power-ups

LEGO Super Mario is getting quite the expansion today, with Nintendo and The LEGO Group announcing a number of expansion sets, character packs, and power-up packs. Today’s announcements follows the sets that were first revealed in June and launched in April, but strangely enough, it seems that these new sets won’t be here in time for the holidays. In fact, they’ll miss Christmas – which seems like it would be an obvious target for new LEGO sets – by a week.

Of the new sets announced today, LEGO spent the most time talking about the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, describing it as a “creative toolbox.” The 336-piece set includes a Customization Machine that can be used to change how special bricks function and a new Start Pipe that can change the rules of a level, making them more challenging in return for additional rewards.

Joining the Master Your Adventure Maker Set are three expansion packs: Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter, Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge, and Wiggler’s Poison Swamp. There are also two new power-up packs that grant LEGO Mario the Penguin and Tanooki power-ups.

Finally, LEGO and Nintendo are launching 10 new character packs. Series 2, as it’s officially called, features Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp, and Bone Goomba. Unfortunately, these characters are only available in blind bags, so if you’re looking to collect all of them, you’re probably going to have to buy more than just 10.

As with all LEGO Super Mario sets and packs, these will all need the Starter Set released in August to work. LEGO has also revealed pricing for each and every set announced today, with the Master Your Adventure Maker Set priced highest at $59.99. The expansion sets all vary in price: Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter is $19.99, Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge is $29.99, and Wiggler’s Poison Swamp is $39.99. The two power-up packs are priced at $9.99 each, while the character packs are priced at $24.99 each. Look for all of these new expansions and sets to drop on January 1st, 2021 at LEGO’s website and retailers around the world.