LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is about to go HAM

A LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer was released today courtesy of Disney+. The new Holiday Special will focus on the silly and goofy elements summoned by the LEGO Star Wars universe, a universe that sort of lives adjacent to the normal Star Wars universe. Given the notorious history of the original Star Wars Holiday Special, and the appearance of several Star Wars Holiday Special elements appearing in recent Star Wars releases (like The Mandalorian), one wonders what George Lucas thinks of all of this?

When I heard there was a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer out today, I was shocked. I fully expected that the people who make LEGO games had somehow gained access to the licenses necessary to turn the original Star Wars Holiday Special into a video game. The Mandalorian foretold the future! The nightmare / dream was going to be real!

But they didn’t. Instead, we’ve got a movie in the works. This is the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, an “original special streaming this Life Day” AKA November 17, 2020.

Though it’s not a direct remake or continuation of the original Star Wars Holiday Special, I remain excited of the prospect. Included in this special will be not only the Star Wars Holiday Special alternate universe, but the Star Wars Holiday Calendar universe, too!

We’ll also see Rey fighting Darth Vader with Anakin and young Obi-Wan in the background. Because why not? This is the LEGO Star Wars Universe and the Star Wars Holiday Special universe jammed into a special for Disney+, let’s go HAM! Let’s just mix up everything into one LEGO universe TV special all at once, just to see how far we can push it!

Notice the white fur of the wookiee, and tell me you’re not excited to see this special streamed to your living room. Look at the Mandalorian’s many references to the Star Wars Holiday Special above and tell me you caught the bunch. Why not a full-fledged live action Star Wars Holiday Special next?