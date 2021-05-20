LEGO Everyone is Awesome diversity set launches with Pride Month

LEGO has unveiled its new ‘Everyone is Awesome’ display set featuring the colors of the rainbow (and more), as well as monochrome minifigs in each color. The set is designed to be displayed rather than played with, giving LEGO fans a way to showcase their pride or support for diverse communities. The new LEGO set will arrive just in time for Pride Month in June.

The new LEGO display set is based on the iconic LGBTQIA+ flag, according to the company; it features a total of 11 colors, as well as a variety of minifig designs representing each color. The set includes 346 pieces, though it’ll no doubt be much easier to put together than some of LEGO’s other, more complex sets.

The display, once it is assembled, measures about 4-inches tall and 5-inches wide. The minifigs can be placed around it, used with different LEGO sets, or placed neatly on the display for a special place on your shelf or bookcase. In keeping with the theme, LEGO will make the ‘Everyone is Awesome’ set available to purchase on June 1, the first day of Pride Month.

The set’s designer, VP of Design Matthew Ashton, said:

I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!

You’ll be able to purchase the ‘Everyone is Awesome’ set from LEGO’s website, as well as its branded stores, for $34.99 USD and EUR. The company also emphasized that it is partnered with a number of organizations that help it support employees who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.