Leaked image thought to be Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

A leaked image has turned up online that claims to be an unreleased Sony audio product known as the WF-1000XM4. The image is reportedly of the packaging box sleeve of the WF-1000XM4, and while the image is a bit blurry, it does look legitimate. However, as with any leaked image, it can’t be ruled out that the image is a hoax.

Near the top of the image, an oval-shaped hole can be seen that looks a bit like a USB-C charging port but is more likely an opening for the microphone. Logo placement on the side of the earbuds is a bit strange as it would be difficult to see when the earbud is inserted into the ear.

We would have expected the Sony logo to be on the flat surface that can be easily viewed when the earbud is being worn. Most similar products don’t have a prominent logo on the surface, so perhaps Sony is following suit. In this particular image, the tip that inserts into the ear canal appears to be made of memory foam.

The round area colored in gold is presumably an external microphone for noise cancellation. Sony makes some of the most popular noise-canceling headphones out there, and the tech makes sense on earbuds as well. The round design of these earbuds could allow for a larger internal battery for more run time.

While we can’t say for sure that this is a new Sony product, the colors certainly look like the design of other Sony products. Assuming the leaked image is real, there is no indication of when the earbuds might come to market or how much they might cost. Sony does tend to fall on the high-end side of things with its audio products, and presumably, the WF-1000XM4 would follow suit.