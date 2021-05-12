Leaked Ford Bronco technical specifications sheet highlights power output

We’ve known just about everything there is to know about the new 2021 Ford Bronco two and four-door SUVs for a few months now. However, there were some final details that Ford hadn’t shared, such as the exact power rating for the available Bronco engines and fill economy ratings. Those details have now surfaced.

A leaked technical specifications sheet shows that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in-line four-cylinder produces 300 horsepower when filled with premium fuel, or 275 horsepower on regular fuel. The engine produces 325 pound-foot of torque on premium and 315 pound-foot of torque on regular fuel.

The larger 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine produces 330 horsepower on premium fuel with 415 pound-feet of torque. When filled with regular 87 octane unleaded, the engine produces 315 horsepower and 410 pound-foot of torque. The four-cylinder is produced at the Cleveland engine plant, while the V-6 is produced at the Lima engine plant.

The four-cylinder uses a twin-scroll turbocharger with an electronically actuated wastegate, while the V6 uses dual mono-scroll turbos with electronically actuated wastegates. Both of those engines have forged steel connecting rods and crankshafts, and you can bet there will be companies out there offering tuning services to squeeze more power out of both engines.

Fuel economy figures are from Bronco Nation and claim that the four-cylinder is good for up to 20 MPG city, 22 MPG Highway, and 21 MPG combined. The V-6, on the other hand, has ratings of 18 MPG city, 20 MPG highway, and 19 MPG and combined. Those ratings vary by trim, and while certainly not good by modern standards, they are on par with the Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco’s main competition.