Leak claims 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will start at right under $81,000

A new leak has surfaced that sheds some highly desired information on the anticipated 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. An alleged dealer order document has surfaced that claims the starting price for the Durango SRT Hellcat will be $80,995. That is most certainly a lot of coin for an SUV, but the Durango SRT Hellcat is anything but a typical SUV.

It has a lot in common with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which itself can reach six-digit prices when fully optioned. The vehicle will be powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine that makes 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque. All that torque and horsepower will push the three-row SUV to 60 mph from a stop in 3.5 seconds.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is NHRA certified to run the quarter-mile in 11.5-seconds with a top speed of 180 mph. In its testing, Dodge also claims the Hellcat version is 1.5 seconds faster on a 2.1-mile road course than the Durango SRT392 model.

The SUV is a limited edition, meaning it’s not serialized like the Dodge Demon, but Dodge only plans to build them for six months. That would seem to imply that every single order placed in that six-month window will be produced. However, there is a limit to how many Dodge can build, and that number is expected to be less than 2000.

We hope that means there will be plenty of them on the market, but you can bet if you find one on a Dodge showroom floor, it will have a market adjustment tacked on. With an MSRP of $80,995 for starters, the Durango SRT Hellcat is about $18,000 more expensive than the Durango SRT392. It’s at least $18,000 cooler.