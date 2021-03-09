League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta finally comes to the US this month

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been in some form of alpha or beta testing for the better part of a year at this point, and soon, those of us here in the United States are going to get a crack at it. It’s isn’t just us, either, as League of Legends developer Riot Games has announced that the open beta for Wild Rift will be landing in the Americas – both North and South – later this month.

As announced on Twitter today, the Wild Rift open beta will be landing in the Americas on March 29th. The open beta was announced via a teaser trailer today, which unfortunately doesn’t give us much aside from images of several countries in North and South America as lightning surges through them.

Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/yxrI6KrUTp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 9, 2021

Over on the Wild Rift website, we learn that players in the Americas will be getting their very own server. For those who are already participating in the open beta outside of the Americas, nothing is changing – those players can continue to log in and play as normal once the Americas server goes live. The launch of the Americas server means that players in North and South America will all be queuing together, and not with anyone from different regions of the world.

For those who are new to Wild Rift, the game is essentially a spinoff of League of Legends meant for mobile devices and eventually consoles. Wild Rift is not a straight port of League of Legends, but it still offers the same 5v5 MOBA gameplay. Wild Rift is clearly a play for regions of the world where smartphone gaming is more popular than other types of gaming, but we’re sure there are some MOBA veterans here in the US who are interested in seeing how the League experience translates to mobile.

Those using Android devices can pre-register for the open beta on the Google Play Store beginning today. Riot says there is no pre-registration for iOS devices yet, though the game will go live on the iOS App Store on March 29th right alongside the Android version.