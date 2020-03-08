Latest coronavirus cancellations: Amtrak route and Stanford classes

On Saturday, both Stanford University and train transportation company Amtrak announced big changes to their classes and services in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The changes were made as a precaution to reduce exposure to the virus and help prevent its spread, as well as changes in demand due to the outbreaks. The announcements follow a bunch of cancellations last week, the most recent including the cancellation of SXSW in Texas and some EA gaming events originally planned for this month and April.

In a statement on Saturday, Amtrak said that it will suspend the Acela line non-stop service on March 10 and will not resume it until Tuesday, May 26. The decision will impact Trains 2401, 2402, and 2403. This is due to ‘some reduced demand for our service,’ according to Amtrak, which says that it is monitoring the coronavirus situation.

The company says that it is cleaning its trains and stations more often to help reduce the potential spread of coronavirus; in some cases, according to Amtrak, it is cleaning on an hourly basis. As well, the company says it is making more disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer available to customers and employees and that it is encouraging both to engage in proper hygiene, including frequently washing one’s hands with soap and water.

In addition, Stanford University has decided to cancel all of its in-person classes and move them online in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus through its campus. At this point in time, two students have self-isolated after potential exposure to the virus. Stanford says this change in class operation will only impact the final two weeks of the winter quarter; final exams will now happen in a ‘take-home format.’

The university itself will remain open. Canceling the classes prevents large groups of people from congregating in relatively tight spaces, which is a major factor in the transmission of the coronavirus. The university is encouraging employees and everyone else who remains on campus to wash their hands and practice other preventative hygiene habits, including covering their mouths when coughing and avoiding touching one’s face and eyes.