Lamborghini-powered 1999 Vector M-12 heads to auction

One of the wildest looking exotic cars produced in the late 90s has to be the Vector M-12. Only 14 of these cars were built. The one in the images below is number 12 out of the entire 14 unit production run that spanned 1996 through 1999. This particular car was the second one of four produced in 1999.

Making this car even more special, it was designed and fabricated specifically for the Prince of Brunei with his specification of a black exterior and lipstick red interior. Power comes from a Lamborghini 5.7-liter V12 engine paired with a ZF five-speed manual transmission. The Lamborghini V12 makes 492 horsepower and 425 pound-foot of torque.

Vector claimed the vehicle had a top speed of 190 mph and could reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The incredible exotic car has only 2160 miles on the odometer. Despite its low miles, it did have a full engine-out service in November 2019. It comes with a rebuilt clutch and upgraded ceramic flywheel.

The interior was also redone to accommodate taller occupants and give it a more modern style. However, the interior layout design is original. The car is going up for auction in Scottsdale this month at the Barrett-Jackson auction. There’s no indication of how much the car might sell for, but it certainly will go for a lot.

The car has an extremely wedge-shaped design that isn’t common on supercars today. It does have doors that open upward, similar to the Lamborghini it sourced its engine from. When the car was new, it sold for somewhere in the $184,000 range. Reports indicate that the cars typically sell for between $65,000 and $189,000 at auction. The record-setting $189,000 price was paid at a past Barrett Jackson auction.