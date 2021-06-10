Lamborghini and Lego build a life-size Sian FKP 37

Lamborghini and Lego have announced they have teamed up to construct a life-size Sian FKP 37 hypercar using over 400,000 Lego Technic elements. The tie-up resulting in the life-size car comes after the launch of a 1:8 scale Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 from Lego last year. Lamborghini says the life-size model replicates the limited-edition hypercar on a much grander scale than the standard Lego kit.

The builders used 154 different types of Lego elements, including 20 molded specifically for the project. The resulting life-sized model weighs 2200 kilograms and embodies the unmistakable design of the Sian down to the most minute details. Lamborghini says the Lego model perfectly mirrors the car’s dimensions down to the millimeter.

The collaboration between Lamborghini and Lego used designers, engineers, and technicians from both companies requiring a team of 15 people. That team spent 8660 hours of development work and construction to build the model. The proportion-perfect chassis is identical to the Sian FKP 37 at 4980 millimeters long, 2101 millimeters wide, and 1133 millimeters high.

The body panels are composed of a fabric made of bespoke interconnecting hexagonal Lego Technic elements. Every aspect of the car is built entirely from Lego elements down to the epsilon headlights and taillights that power up and down.

The car’s interior was also completely replicated using Lego with a steering wheel with the Lamborghini emblem and Italian flag. The car also features a dashboard with controls and racing seats built of Lego. Lambo notes this is the first large-scale model from Lego to have paintbrush-effect UV color coating. The color was chosen because it’s a perfect match to the 1:8 scale Lego Technic model, and the paint was applied at the Lamborghini paint shop.