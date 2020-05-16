Konami TurboGrafx-16 Mini console finally gets a shipping date

The previously announced and then delayed TurboGrafx-16 Mini console from Konami finally has a shipping date, at least for people who preordered the device in the United States. The company revealed the shipping date in a tweet on Friday, explaining that it still doesn’t have availability information for the European variant called the CoreGrafx Mini.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini is a miniature version of the original console from Konami, one that is preloaded with a selection of the top games that were released for the model. Back in summer 2019, Konami said the mini console would be available in March 2020. However, things changed in light of the unexpected pandemic.

Exciting news! Those who had purchased the TurboGrafx-16 mini via https://t.co/gJtmIQWwDS can start expecting theirs to arrive starting from May 22! We're still keeping a close eye on the situation for the Core Grafx mini, so hang in there Europe! (E) #Turbografx — PCエンジン mini公式@発売中 (@PCEngine_Mini) May 15, 2020

In early March, the company said that the TurboGrafx-16 Mini was indefinitely delayed because of the impact of the virus in China and its related impact on manufacturing. Konami wasn’t able to offer an updated shipping date at that time, stating that it was keeping its ‘close attention on the situation.’ Availability would ultimately depend on manufacturing and shipping in China.

In an update this week, Konami was finally able to provide that information — for customers in the United States who have preordered the TurboGrafx-16 Mini console from Amazon, they’ll get the device starting on May 22. However, the company can’t yet say when the CoreGrafx Mini will be available to European customers at this time.

The Konami TurboGrafx-16 Mini console is priced at $99.99 USD. It is joined by the recently announced 8BitDo TG16 wireless gamepad, which features 2.4GHz connectivity, as well as support for the Nintendo Switch when used with the included USB receiver. The controller is priced at $24.99 USD.