Konami now makes expensive gaming PCs for some reason

Though Konami’s focus on video games has been a bit wishy-washy in recent years, the company also has a long history in producing all kinds of hardware, whether that’s arcade cabinets or pachinko machines. Today, Konami revealed that it’s going to branch out into an entirely different line of hardware production: gaming PCs. More specifically, the company today announced a grand total of three different gaming PCs with different specifications.

If you head over to Konami’s website, you can find details about its new Arespear line of gaming PCs. The cases for each of these PCs seem to be taking some design cues from Apple’s Mac Pro, as there’s a pretty distinctive “cheese grater” design to each. As with all gaming PCs, however, it’s what on the inside that counts.

At the bottom of the range, we have the Arespear C300, which packs a Core i5-9400F CPU, a GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe/M.2 storage. The cost for this PC comes in at 184,800 Yen, which translates to just about $1,760 USD, so already we’re starting off with some surprisingly high prices.

More capable is the Arespear C700, which uses a Core i7-9700, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, double the RAM (though it’s still DDR4-2666), and a 1TB SATA HDD – though it seems you can also choose a 512GB NVMe/M.2 drive if you prefer. The C700 is a fair bit more expensive than its lower-end counterpart, as it has a price tag of 316,800 Yen – just over $3,000 USD. Finally, we have the C700+, which uses the same hardware as the C700 but features a windowed case and RGB lighting. That machine comes in at 338,800 Yen (around $3,225 USD).

Konami is also releasing a pair of keyboards with these desktops, with the full-sized K100F and the tenkeyless K100L. Finally, it’s made a gaming headset called the Arespear H100, so you can get pretty well outfitted for PC gaming as long as you don’t mind paying Konami a premium (a rather steep premium at that). These desktop PCs likely won’t make their way to US shores, but regardless, it’s interesting to see Konami dive into the gaming PC hardware space where it’ll likely face some stiff competition.