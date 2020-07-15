Kobo Nia is a new entry-level backlit eReader

Being confined indoors most of the time has resulted in a rise in the consumption of digital content but it isn’t just videos and games that have suddenly become even more popular than ever before. Without easy access to libraries and bookstores, bookworms have taken to eBooks to get their fix. And because most people are on tight budgets, Kobo is launching a new no-frills eReader that knows a trick or two to help you read your favorite books wherever, whenever.

The Kobo Nia isn’t going to win any design awards, that’s for sure. It’s as simple as you can get when it comes to a black slab with an off-white screen. You can slap on some optional SleepCovers to add a splash of color, but it’s really what’s inside that counts.

Some people like reading at night while others read out in the bright sunlight. The Kobo Nia easily covers both cases so you won’t have to choose. ComfortLight lets you adjust the screen’s brightness so you can read even in the darkness of the bedroom without disturbing anyone while the 6-inch Carta E Ink glare-free screen makes the words readable even in the brightest of days.

Despite the modest design and label, the Kobo Nia’s 8GB storage can hold up to 6,000 eBooks according to Kobo. You can get those from Kobo’s own store or, in supported markets, use the OneDrive integration to borrow books from public libraries. Yes, the Nia does come with Wi-Fi.

The Kobo Nia is currently available for pre-order with a price tag of $99.99, fully launching in stores and online on July 21. The budget eReader will be available in Canada, the US, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. That said, OneDrive integration is available only in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore