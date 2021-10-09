Kia Sorento PHEVs to compete in the Rebelle Rally

Kia has announced that it will participate in the Rebelle Rally with its new Sorento PHEV SUV. Kia unveiled the modified trail-ready Sorento Plug-in Hybrids that will compete in the race. The vehicles were inspired by “rugged and adventurous” Zion and Yosemite Sorento X-Line concepts were revealed last year. Kia says additional upgrades were added to ensure that the vehicles could survive the 1500 mile navigational desert challenge.

The vehicles were customized by a female-owned company called LGE-CTS Motorsports. Both vehicles received custom wraps in colors similar to the Desert Sand and Pine Green paint finishes found on Kia’s Zion and Yosemite concept vehicles. Modifications to the vehicle include rugged underbody armor to protect the undercarriage and a front bumper guard and skid plate.

Front bumpers have tow points attached, and ground clearance is increased slightly using a one-inch spacer added. Both vehicles roll on the same 17-inch KMC matte black wheels fitted with Dynapro AT2 all-train tires by Hankook. In addition, both of the customized vehicles are fitted with roof rack systems to haul gear to help extract the vehicle from the desert sand if needed.

The rear seats in both SUVs were removed to allow for an interior cargo mounting system. Those cargo racks are built to prevent gear from sliding around inside the cabin while providing drivers and navigators with easy access when needed.

Kia also confirmed that it was donating $10,000 to Girls Inc. and with the charity receiving an additional $5000 from the Rebelle Rally. The rally takes place October 7th through the 16th. The Rebelle Rally is a women-only event, and several major automakers are participating.