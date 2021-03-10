Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles in the US

Korean automaker Kia has announced that it is recalling almost 380,000 vehicles in the US. The automaker says the recall is due to a risk of an engine compartment fire and its warning owners to park outdoors. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans.

The risk of fire stems from a short-circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit that can cause excessive current increasing the risk of a fire. Kia is warning owners to park their vehicles away from structures until repairs are made. Vehicles fitted with the Kia Smart Cruise Control system aren’t covered in the recall.

Owners of impacted vehicles would see tire pressure, anti-lock brake, or other warning lights on the dash before the problem happens. A burning or melting odor might also indicate a fire. Kia plans to begin notifying owners on April 30. The fix will see dealers replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the issue.

No reports of crashes, fires, or injuries related to the problem have been made at this time. The massive Kia recall comes after the NHTSA began investigating engine compartment fires in Kia and Hyundai vehicles back in 2019. When the investigation began, the NHTSA said it had complaints of more than 3100 fires, 103 injuries, and one death.

Kia was previously ordered to pay $27 million while investing $16 million in safety performance measures. If the automaker meets the NHTSA’s safety conditions, it could avoid another $27 million payment. According to the NHTSA, more than 6 million vehicles produced by Hyundai and Kia have been impacted by engine failure or fire problems since 2015.