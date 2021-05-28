Kia EV6 First Edition electric vehicle preorders begin June 3

Kia has announced that it will be offering a limited run of 1500 units of its new EV6 electric vehicle. The first 1500 EV6 electric cars will be called First Edition and will be offered in unique color combos only available through advanced reservation. First Edition orders start on June 3 at 10 AM PST, and customers can put down a $100 fully refundable deposit to reserve one of the vehicles.

Kia currently expects to begin delivering the EV6 First Edition in Q1 of 2022. Among the upgrades, in addition to the unique colors, First Edition buyers get includes an augmented reality head-up display, remote smart parking assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker audio system, dual-motor all-wheel-drive power, and a battery pack with 77.4 kWh of energy.

A trio of limited color combinations is available, including Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. Kia says that the yellow exterior color and dark green seats for the Glacier version are exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated door sills with First Edition designation and a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume are also featured on the vehicles.

Those who preorder also get the choice of one of three special gifts available only to the first 1500 customers. Three gifts include a home charger for the car, credit with a national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting the suite of Kia Connect services to the EV6. Unfortunately, Kia has offered no images of the special color combinations unique to the First Edition model. The automaker mentions nothing exclusive about the matte gray paint seen in the version of the car in the image above.