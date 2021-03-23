Kia details new K8 sedan with available all-wheel-drive and good looks

Kia has offered up details on its new K8 sedan that the automaker promises delivers a complete package establishing new quality benchmarks. One of the hallmarks of the new K8 the availability of an all-wheel-drive system making the car suited for cold-weather states with snow and ice during the winter. The vehicle is also packed with advanced driver assistance systems and is set to sell in global markets in April, starting with Korea.

The K8 will offer four different powertrains developed to offer refined and smooth power delivery while providing improved fuel economy and reduced emissions, but the power options will vary by country. Kia will offer a 3.5-liter Smartstream powertrain with a gasoline direct injection version making 300 ps and 359 Nm of torque. A liquid propane injection version will be offered to produce 240 ps and 314 Nm of torque.

A 2.5-liter gasoline direct injection engine will be offered producing 198 ps and 248 Nm of torque. The entry-level powertrain for the K8 will be a version of the 1.6-liter T-GDI engine available starting in the first half of the year. All engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Kia says that it is focused on refining the vehicle to offer minimal noise, vibration, and harshness. The K8 uses reinforced sound packaging materials and triple sealing solutions for the doors to make it a very quiet vehicle.

The performance-oriented model will be the front-wheel-based AWD K8 with the 3.5 GDI powertrain. Kia says its AWD system allows the K8 sports sedan to actively distribute torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations. One of the features of the K8 is an ergonomically-advanced driver seat with seven air pockets in the backrest, sides, and hip areas for the ideal driving position. The technology is called the Ergo Motion Seat, and when the vehicle exceeds 130 km/h, the hip area of the seat is lowered and strengthened to improve side support.

The vehicle is also packed with advanced driving technology, including the Kia Advanced Driver Assistance System featuring forward collision-avoidance assistance technology and more. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is integrated along with Highway Driving Assist 2 to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead and the ability to center the vehicle in the lane. Pricing and availability details will be offered at a later date.