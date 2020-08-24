KFC pauses slogan because it doesn’t want you licking your fingers

Fried chicken and southern American food joint KFC has announced plans to temporarily suspend the use of its company slogan during the pandemic. The reason is quite obvious if you’re familiar with the slogan — “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” is an awkward thing to say at a time when you’re supposed to avoid touching your face, not to mention the risk of licking your hands. The advertising change went live around the globe today.

There are multiple things the public must do to help protect themselves and others from spreading and contracting the novel coronavirus, including covering their mouth and nose, as well as regularly washing their hands and avoiding touching their face. Quite obviously, licking your fingers while eating is something to avoid if you don’t want to potentially get sick.

It’s doubtful that anyone would take KFC’s ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan as advice to actually, you know, lick your fingers, but perhaps it’s a good idea not to accidentally put the idea out there regardless. The company said in a statement on Monday that it is pausing the use of this slogan globally after 64 years of using it.

Despite how long the slogan has been in use, KFC said in a statement, “Think we can all agree, this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right. So, for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising, for a little while.”

Nothing about the food or the way the company operates will change, of course. It’s unclear when the company will bring the phrase back into rotation, but it does say that it will happen ‘just when the time is right,’ presumably as the pandemic dies down. KFC stores remain active in countries around the world.