Kensington VeriMark fingerprint scanner now available for desktops

A staple on smartphones for a few years now, it has only been recently that personal computers have started embracing fingerprint scanners for security. Actually, the hardware has become more prevalent in laptops but has left desktop PCs out of the party. USB fingerprint scanners do exist but most of them are designed to connect closely to laptops only. Kensington is aiming to change that by bringing a desktop version of VeriMark Fingerprint Key to the market.

Kensington first revealed its fingerprint key solution back in 2017 and it was clearly meant for laptops that didn’t come with their own built-in sensors. Small enough to attach to a keyring without looking out of place, the VeriMark Fingerprint Key’s design meant it can only be close to a USB port. For desktops whose USB-A ports are mostly located on their backs, that’s almost as bad as not having a fingerprint scanner at all.

In contrast, the new Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key has a 3.9-foot USB cable so that it can be placed anywhere convenient. In fact, its design, which allows it to be placed on any flat surface, and 360-degree readability means it can be placed in any which way you prefer.

While the form might be different, the VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key still offers the same secure protection as its laptop predecessor, certified for both FIDO U2F and WebAuthn uses and complying with many government standards for security and privacy. Being a desktop authentication device, it is also compatible with both Windows Hello as well as Windows Hello for Business.

For desktop users who want a stronger but also more convenient form of security, the Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key is now available for purchase for $74.99. And in case you’re wondering, your fingerprint is stored securely on the device, not on your PC, to prevent accidental leaks of fingerprint data, including those from unsecured fingerprints.