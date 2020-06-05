Karma unveils Sport and Performance packages for 2020 Revero GT

Karma is shifting back the attention to its potent Revero GT with new a new pair of Sport and Performance packages. Admittedly, most of Karma’s thunder is focused on the Revero GTS unveiled in late 2019, and there’s a reason for this: The GTS model is quicker and has a longer range than a standard Revero GT.

But with a new Sport and Performance package, the 2020 Revero GT benefits from some of the improvements utilized in the high-strung GTS. Standard on either the Sport or Performance package is an updated electronic system, allowing the Revero GT to rush from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds – the same as the Revero GTS. Both packages also include torque vectoring much like in the GTS.

Aesthetically speaking, the Sport package includes standard Borrego Black paint, carbon-fiber and dark chrome exterior trimmings, GTS fender badges, 22-inch dark chrome wheels, red brake calipers, and cross-drilled brake rotors. Also standard are monochrome Karma badges lifted from the Karma SC2 concept car. Meanwhile, the interior also receives carbon-fiber trim and the same blacked-out badging on the steering wheel and center console.

“The aesthetic enhancements of our Sports Package add to the GT’s persona, amplifying its presence as a statement-making luxury electric vehicle,” said Joost de Vries, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience, Karma Automotive.

On the other hand, the Performance package includes the electronic upgrades as the Sport minus the aggressive body trim. The Performance package essentially retains the factory styling of the GT, which makes it an effective sleeper car. However, it also receives Track Mode and a GTS emblem on the dash.

“The GT Sports and Performance Packages offer an enhanced experience for the driving enthusiast. Through these packages, we’ve combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sports car, with the comforts of a luxury, extended range sedan,” concluded de Vries.

But there’s a catch. While the Revero GTS is good for 380 miles of range, the Revero GT with either the Sport or Performance package is only good for 360 miles. The 2020 Karma Revero GT is equipped with a BMW-derived twin-turbo three-cylinder gasoline-powered generator and two electric motors in the rear axle. With a combined output of 536 horsepower, the Revero GT is a serious performance contender.

Karma failed to disclose the pricing of both the Sport and Performance package, but the 2020 Karma Revero GT has a sub-$145,000 base price. Meanwhile, the Revero GTS starts at $149,950. If you prefer a genuine EV, the all-electric Revero GTE is poised to enter the market by early 2021.