Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date revealed

Back at E3 2021, the folks at Frontier Developments revealed Jurassic World Evolution 2. Fast forward to Gamescom, and now we know when we’ll get to play the game. Smack in the middle of Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021 today, the release date for Jurassic World Evolution 2 was revealed, and it’ll be here sooner than some of us were probably expecting.

Frontier today announced that Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be launching on November 9th. Just like with the first game, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be going live across consoles and PC, launching on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S at the same time. While the first game came to Nintendo Switch just last year, there’s been no indication that its sequel will come to Switch as well.

As is usually the case with these release date announcements, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is also going up for pre-order today. Pre-ordering will net players three vehicle skins with InGen livery on them, referencing the antagonistic company from the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World.

In addition, Frontier has also announced the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, three vehicle skins themed around the Dinosaur Protection Group from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, six building amenity signs, and five dinosaur species: Huayangosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, Megalosaurus, Geosternbergia, and Attenborosaurus.

The original Jurassic World Evolution was a solid attempt at reviving the dinosaur park genre that didn’t quite go far enough with its simulation features. The hope is that Jurassic World Evolution 2 keeps everything that was great about the first game while bolstering the weaker parts to make a truly addictive simulation title in the vein of Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. We’ll keep an eye out for more details on the game, but for now, look for Jurassic World Evolution 2 to drop on November 9th.