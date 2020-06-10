June is a big month for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a lot to look forward to in June, as Microsoft has detailed the games that will landing on the service throughout the month. We already had prior confirmation of June’s headliner, No Man’s Sky, but today, Microsoft confirmed that it’ll be landing on Game Pass tomorrow, June 11th. It’ll go live across the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, so regardless of your platform, you’ll be able to check it out with an active subscription.

June 11th is a big day for Xbox Game Pass all around. Tomorrow, No Man’s Sky will be joined Dungeon of the Endless on console and PC; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix on console; Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on console; Battletech on PC; and Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 on PC.

These editions cover a pretty wide range of genres, though aside from No Man’s Sky, those Kingdom Hearts additions could well be the biggest draw for a lot of gamers. Those HD collections cover much of the Kingdom Hearts series pre-Kingdom Hearts 3, and they serve as a good jumping off point for anyone who has ever been interested in picking up the series.

June 11th’s additions aren’t the only things we have to look forward to this month. On June 18th, we’ll see Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled come to the console and PC versions of Game Pass, along with Thronebreaker – a game set in The Witcher universe – on PC. All added up, there are 8 games landing on Xbox Game Pass this month.

Unfortunately, there are more games leaving the service in June. On June 15th, we’ll see Book of Demons, Everspace, Resident Evil Revelations, Riptide GP: Renegade, Riverbond, Samorost 3, Superhot, Supermarket Shriek, The Last Door: Season 2, and The Still of the Wind all leave Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re in the middle of playing one of those, you’ll want to finish up soon. Check out Xbox Wire for more on the Xbox Game Pass updates landing in June.