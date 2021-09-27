Jony Ive’s LoveFrom pens new partnership with Ferrari and Exor

Exor and Ferrari announced a new collaboration with LoveFrom, the “creative collective” formed by former Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newsom. The Italian auto brand and the holding company behind it are remaining fairly vague about what, exactly, the design firm will produce for them, though it does tease a general overview of the collaboration.

According to the announcement, this partnership will kick off with Ferrari, bringing together the design firm’s expertise and the Italian automaker’s “legendary performance and excellence.” LoveFrom will also “explore a range of creative projects” with diversified holding company Exor — these projects will revolve around “the business of luxury.”

Among other things, Exor says Jony Ive will join its Partners Council. In their own joint statement about the partnership, Ive and Newson said, in part, “We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work.”

The news isn’t surprising. A report in December 2020 claimed that, among others, Jony Ive was in consideration for a partnership following the sudden retirement of then-Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri. Ferrari Chairman and Exor CEO John Elkann said in a statement about the new partnership: