JLab Go Air Pop wireless earphones are available for preorder

JLab has announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds called the Go Air Pop. The earbuds are designed using some of the best technology from existing JLab products, including the JBuds Air Sport, and were refined using feedback from consumers. Go Air promises up to 32 hours or more battery life per charge, dual connectivity options, and is sized to be easily pocketable when on the go.

One of the best features of the Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds is the price at only $20. They are offered in five colors, including black, white, red, slate, and teal. The earphones are available for preorder right now and do include a battery charging case. In addition, integrated touch sensors allow for control of audio playback and phone calls.

For longevity, they are rated IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. They automatically turn themselves on and connect for convenient everyday use. The earbuds themselves are capable of more than eight hours of playtime per charge. The charging case adds an additional 24 hours of runtime.

Like all other earbuds featuring a charging case on the market, they do have to be returned to the case for charging. One nice touch is an integrated USB cable to make charging the case easier. It appears there is no wireless charging supported, but it’s not expected at this price point. Go Air Pop is designed to allow either earbud to be used independently, with each bud offering a microphone for clear calls.

The case is designed to be very thin, promising a 15 percent smaller fit making it smaller than a credit card, although it’s significantly thicker. JLab says the earbuds and charging case are 40 percent lighter, and the earbuds are 15 percent smaller than other offerings. Three different sizes of ear tips are included.