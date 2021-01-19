JingOS Linux release this month, looks a lot like iPadOS

A new operating system called JingOS was released with a look a lot like an iPad. With JingOS, users are able to run apps, access device features, and navigate with relative ease. This new operating system is just about the most sleek Linux distribution we’ve seen in recent memory, and it’ll be available to the public on January 31, 2021.

According to the official description of the operating system, as posted on JingOS dot com, “You may have noted that Apple is integrating MacOS and iPadOS to provide a unified experience. But Apple’s progress in doing this is very slow, and its ecosystem is not open.” The folks behind JingOS want to rectify the situation with this operating system, JingOS, they call a “future open operating system with the unified experience of ‘mobility’, ‘productivity’, and ‘entertainment’ for global users.”

Right out the gate, the operating system will work with only a few devices. The Huawei MateBook 14 and the Microsoft Surface 6 will be able to use the operating system on day 1. Day 1, January 31, 2021, was announced as the day JingOS version 0.6 will be released to the public.

JingOS currently works with a set of native (Linux) apps including Calculator, Timer, Files (a file explorer app beyond the main OS interface), Media Player, and Calendar.

NOTE: As you’ll see above, the creators of JingOS are not afraid of going RIGHT ahead and calling JingOS an iPad-like OS.

The JingOS Linux distribution is based on Ubuntu 20.04, KDE v5.75, Plasma Mobile 5.20. It’s been suggested by the creators of the OS that the framework of the OS will be replaced from Plasma Mobile to JDE(Jing Desktop Environment) later in the year 2021. It’s suggested that there’ll be an ARM version of the distro in the future, for now it’s just x86.

It would appear that the Github “JingOS-team” is the place to be to meet contributors. If this OS truly is an open and publicly accessible operating system, not bogged down in the politics of any one company’s closed-system app store, distribution system, or government leadership, it should be an OS to be reckoned with.

A published JingOS forum release from the JingOS team suggests that an official JingPad C1 tablet will be released in June of 2021. JingOS v1.0 is scheduled for June 30, 2021, supporting JingPad C1 (an ARM-based device).