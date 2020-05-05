Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee may be officially over

The creator and host of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld, has indicated that the series may be officially over. The comedy show launched in 2012 and has streamed for 11 seasons, making it longer than Seinfeld’s massively popular ’90s sitcom. When asked about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld said that there currently aren’t any plans and that may not change.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee first debuted on the free ad-supported Crackle, later transitioning to the much more popular but subscription-only Netflix. The series currently has a total of 84 episodes spread across 11 seasons, each featuring Seinfeld driving around another comedian in one of his fancy cars.

The show boasts a large number of notable guests, including Eddie Murphy, Ricky Gervais, Seth Rogan, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, and many more; the most notable guest was arguably President Barack Obama. Seinfeld continues with standup comedy, the latest of which is his 23 Hours to Kill special that is about to premiere on Netflix.

During a (virtual) press conference, Seinfeld was asked about the automotive-themed comedy show; his response indicated that fans shouldn’t expect anything soon and that, in fact, there may not be a 12th season. ‘I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point,’ Seinfeld is quoted as saying. The comedian reportedly said that nothing is planned, that the show is a lot of work, and that ‘I feel like I did that tour.’

The comedian said that he doesn’t have any plans to stop performing live shows, but it seems those have taken his focus at this time and that his enthusiasm for Comedians in Cars is over. The new Netflix special was filmed in New York where Seinfeld performed at the Beacon Theatre; it will be available to stream starting tomorrow, May 5.