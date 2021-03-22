Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept is fully electric-powered

Right now, the only electrified version of the Jeep Wrangler that we know is coming to market is the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. That vehicle can drive a scant 22 miles on electricity alone. The annual Jeep Safari is right around the corner, and Jeep has unveiled some of its concept vehicles for the event. One of the concept vehicles is very interesting and quite different from other vehicles Jeep unveiled in the past.

The concept is called the Jeep Wrangler Magneto, and it’s a fully electric version of the two-door Wrangler SUV. Magneto is the first fully electric Wrangler that fans of the venerable SUV have ever seen. It’s likely to be several years before buyers can put their hands on an all-electric Wrangler for themselves, but the concept shows off what might come in the future.

Jim Morrison, VP of the Jeep brand in North America, said of the Magneto concept that it was sustainable, stealthy, and a rock-climbing force. He described the vehicle as a zero-omission concept with Jeep 4×4 capability taken to the next level. Jeep has promised in the past that every Jeep going forward will offer some sort of electrification.

The most common type of electrification will undoubtedly be the 4xe plug-in hybrid type. The challenge Jeep will have with making the Wrangler a fully electric vehicle will include the SUV’s aerodynamics. The boxy Wrangler will give up some driving range and efficiency thanks to its shape. It’s also a relatively small vehicle with little room for battery packs, particularly in the two-door version.

Magneto is based on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon. The internal combustion engine was swapped for electrical components, including for batteries and an e-motor. The vehicle produces up to 273 foot-pound of torque and 285 horsepower. Jeep has promised 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds but said nothing of the driving range. The electric powertrain is mated with a six-speed manual transmission.