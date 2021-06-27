Jeep shows off Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package

Jeep fans around the world were extremely excited when the automaker finally crammed a V-8 engine under the hood of the iconic Wrangler SUV. Jeep has now announced a special package for the Wrangler that makes the vehicle even more off-road capable. The new package is called the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package and features 35-inch tires from the factory.

The larger tires improve the Wrangler approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance, and water fording capability. The tires are LT315/70R17C 35-inch BFGoodrich K02 all-terrain units and are fitted to 17-inch by eight-inch bead-lock capable wheels. The package also features a 4.56:1 axle ratio and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks.

Jeep said when fitted with the new option package, the Wrangler has best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance, and water fording capability. The approach angle is 47.4 degrees, break over angle is 26.7 degrees, departure angle is 40.4 degrees, and ground clearance is 12.9 inches. Xtreme Recon package owners can also ford 33.6 inches of water.

The Xtreme Recon package is available on Wrangler Rubicon four-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models. Production of vehicles with the new package will begin in August at the Toledo Assembly Plant. Jeep also notes that a new 4.88:1 axle ratio soon be available on the Wrangler Rubicon. When paired with the six-speed manual transmission, the optional axle ratio gives a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio.

That could be a big benefit for off-road users when navigating tough obstacles. That new axle ratio will be available to order later in 2021. Xtreme Recon Package pricing is unannounced at this time, as is pricing for the new 4.88:1 axle ratio.